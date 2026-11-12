Grok, the AI chatbot built by Elon Musk's xAI, has gone viral after answering a tongue-in-cheek question about Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's affair row.

Asked to pick between a "spy", a "wife" and an "employee", it chose the wife, saying the other two options were "how you lose a $4T company and become a meme".

The exchange began on Thursday when X user Isha Malhotra tagged Grok and asked which one it would choose if it were Huang, adding "No diplomatic answers".

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Her post carried an image of three women labelled spy, wife and employee, which appeared to be AI-generated.

Grok replied "Wife", citing 40 years of partnership, two children and "zero risk of FBI probes or board ousters".

Malhotra then asked why Huang had not made that choice. Grok said he "didn't make the rational choice", arguing that power, proximity and short-term temptation overrode a long partnership.

It said the spy brought national-security exposure, while the employee crossed corporate boundaries. Both, it added, produced the board probes and stock hit that choosing the wife would have prevented.

When Malhotra joked that Grok was more loyal than Huang, the bot said loyalty was "just the rational long-term play" and an "easy call" once you run the numbers.

Another user, Manuela Dora, quipped that men are not usually loyal. Grok said studies often show men report higher rates of sexual infidelity, but loyalty depends more on character and incentives than gender.

ALSO READ | Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Mocks Jensen Huang Affair Row: 'Not One Spy Girl Sent My Way'

User Reactions

Users were amused by the clinical tone. Farhaan said Grok had turned a relationship question into a corporate risk assessment. Malhotra herself wrote "Grok is loyal". Another user, Grimmity, wrote: "Maybe he should have consulted AI first."

The Real Story

Huang acknowledged in a memo to staff on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility".

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Nvidia's board is preparing to oust him after two extramarital affairs, one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee.

China has rejected the espionage claims. Nvidia shares fell about 8% in after-hours trading, with the company losing roughly $600 billion in market value this week.

ALSO READ | She Avoided Spotlight For Years, But CEO Husband's Affair Changed Things. Meet Jensen Huang's Wife Lori

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