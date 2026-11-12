She Avoided Spotlight For Years, But CEO Husband's Affair Changed Things. Meet Jensen Huang's Wife Lori

Lori Huang, who has spent four decades largely out of public view, has been pulled into the glare after her husband, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, admitted to an affair with an executive the US government has identified as a Chinese spy.

Lori, 64, has been married to Jensen, 63, for 41 years, and has long stayed in the background while he became one of the most recognisable faces in the global technology industry.

Jensen revealed the affair in a message to Nvidia employees, in which he apologised to her and to their two children, both of whom work at the company.

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The disclosure has put the family under scrutiny at a sensitive time.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Nvidia's board is preparing to oust him, and the chipmaker's shares fell about 8% in after-hours trading.

A Rare Private Figure Among Tech Spouses

Lori, 64, and Jensen, 63, have been married for 41 years. The New York Times said she stands out among spouses of tech billionaires for how little she has courted attention.

She has not used interviews or the conference circuit to promote her philanthropy. George Rush, a former gossip columnist, described her as unusually modest for a billionaire couple. He added that, unlike the Bezos and Gates divorces, this episode carries the potential to move markets.

From The Lab Bench To Silicon Valley

The two met in the early 1980s at Oregon State University, where she was among the few women studying engineering. Jensen was her lab partner and persuaded her to join a weekly study session. He has since called that meeting the most important event of his life.

After marrying, they moved to Silicon Valley as chip designers. Lori worked at Silicon Graphics, where, Jensen told The New Yorker in 2023, she out-earned him at LSI Logic. Around the time Nvidia was co-founded in 1993, she gave up her career to raise their children, Spencer and Madison. Jensen has credited her with enabling him to build the company.

Wealth, Philanthropy And Influence

Lori is president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which held $9 billion in assets as of 2024. She also solely controls a trust holding about $5 billion of Nvidia stock. A family trust, of which both are co-trustees, holds more than half of Jensen's 922 million shares.

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Their giving has included the San Francisco Opera, Stanford and Oregon State, and they have avoided political donations.

The Family At Nvidia

Lori often attended dinners and conferences with her husband, staying in the background. She and Madison also helped shape his trademark leather-jacket look. Madison joined Nvidia in 2020 and Spencer in 2022.

In his message to staff, Jensen apologised to his wife and children and asked that they be given privacy. The affair has fuelled speculation about the marriage, and about the future of a company central to the AI boom.

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