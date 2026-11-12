Jensen Huang's Alleged Second Affair: What We Know As Nvidia CEO Faces Fresh Controversy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing a fresh controversy following allegations of a second extramarital affair, this time involving a senior executive at the chipmaking company who reportedly worked directly under him. These allegations come just days after Huang publicly acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a separate controversy involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.

According to a New York Times report, Huang allegedly also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. Both Huang and Powell are married to other people. Five former Nvidia employees reportedly provided information about the alleged affair to the newspaper.

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Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were captured on video being affectionate at a San Jose, California, hotel during a Nvidia conference in March, according to two of the people who worked at the company, the New York Times reported. Nvidia declined to provide a statement while Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report has drawn particular attention because Powell reportedly occupied a senior position that placed her directly under Huang, raising questions about power dynamics between a company's chief executive and a subordinate executive. Huang has not publicly acknowledged the alleged relationship with Powell.

The latest allegations have emerged as Nvidia's board opened an investigation into Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang following his admission about the same in a message to Nvidia employees in which he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues, expressing regret over his actions. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence, however, China has denied all claims of espionage.

Who Is Kimberly Powell?

Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, joined the company in 2008. Powell reportedly rose through Nvidia's ranks. She was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016, according to her LinkedIn. By late 2017, she was appointed vice president of health care. She attends technology conferences around the world, and delivers speeches on behalf of the company, the New York Times reported.

It was at a similar conference in March in San Jose, where the alleged couple were seen being affectionate by bystanders. One bystander captured the interaction on their phone following which Huang's security team allegedly approached the bystander and offered an agreement requiring the individual to sign a non disclosure agreement (NDA).

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