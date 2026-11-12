Bought Term Insurance At 25? When Should You Review Your Life Cover?

Taking out a term insurance policy at 25 can give young earners an early start on financial protection. Insurers generally charge lower premiums at a younger age, making it possible to secure substantial life cover at a relatively affordable cost.

This can provide financial support to family members if the policyholder dies unexpectedly. Yet, buying insurance early should not be treated as a one-time exercise.

Life circumstances rarely stay the same over the years. A higher salary, marriage, children, home loan or other financial obligations can alter the amount of protection a family needs. Reviewing the policy at regular intervals can help ensure the cover continues to match these changing responsibilities.

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When should you review your term insurance?

A review of life insurance every three to five years can help policyholders keep their protection in line with changing financial needs. There is little reason to wait until the next review date if a significant development takes place. Events such as marriage, parenthood, buying a home or borrowing a large sum can all warrant a fresh assessment of the existing cover.

Take the case of a 25-year-old who opts for a Rs 1 crore term policy while single. A decade later, the same individual may have a spouse, children and an outstanding home loan. With more people depending on their income and larger financial commitments to meet, the original insurance amount may prove inadequate.

A growing income may require higher coverage

The amount of life insurance you need should be linked to your present income and financial commitments, not the earnings you had when the policy was first taken. As salaries rise over time, families may take on higher expenses and set more ambitious financial goals. The insurance cover must account for these changing expectations.

One way to estimate the required sum assured is to add outstanding loans, expected household expenses, children's education costs and other future obligations. Any existing investments or assets that could provide financial support to dependants should then be factored into the calculation.

Check whether your policy still serves its purpose

A periodic assessment of term insurance should cover more than just the amount of life protection. The policyholder needs to check how long the cover remains active, the premium payment obligations, the registered nominee and the riders attached to the plan. Any change in marital status or the arrival of a new family member should be reflected in the nominee records.

Policyholders can also consider whether optional benefits, including accidental death and critical illness cover, are relevant to their needs. These features may increase protection, but they are not automatically applicable in every situation.

Their eligibility requirements, exclusions and claim conditions should be examined before adding them to the policy.

Starting life insurance early is a sensible move, but buying a policy should not be treated as a one-time financial decision. The needs of a 25-year-old are likely to be very different from those at 35, 45 or 55.

Regular assessments, along with reviews following important family or financial changes, can help determine whether the existing cover is still adequate. Ultimately, the policy should offer sufficient financial support to your family in your absence.

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