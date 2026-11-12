Delhi Capitals In Limbo As Axar Patel 'Reluctant' To Continue As Captain. Who Are The Candidates In Contention?

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction approaches, Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing a fresh challenge over their leadership plans.

The franchise is reportedly in a fix after its current captain, Axar Patel, expressed reluctance to continue in the role following two difficult seasons.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Delhi Capitals management is not ready to rule out Axar as captain just yet.

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However, convincing the all-rounder to continue leading the side could prove difficult. The franchise has reportedly received multiple trade offers for Axar but has turned them down, including some lucrative proposals.

The management is yet to finalise its captaincy plans and is expected to take a call after the auction.

Why Is Axar Patel Reluctant To Continue As Delhi Capitals Captain?

Axar's captaincy has not been able to provide consistency to the Delhi Capitals. The franchise finished fifth and sixth in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, respectively, missing the playoffs both years.

Axar's individual performances have also suffered due to the responsibility of leading the side. The all-rounder scored 173 runs and took 11 wickets in 14 matches in the IPL 2026.

Barring the disappointing results, Axar is an important part of the franchise. The management are desperate to keep hold of him and believe he has a big part to play in the team's plans for next season.

A source quoted in the Times of India report said that Axar was "very reluctant to continue as captain" and that the management was trying to convince him to stay in the role.

"Axar is very reluctant to continue as captain. The management is trying to convince him. Axar is very important to the franchise. The Capitals have turned down multiple lucrative trade offers this season. The management has held off on finalising the captain until the auction is done," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Among Captaincy Contenders

If Axar decides to step down, Delhi Capitals have a couple of experienced options within their squad. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are among the names being considered for the leadership role.

Pant, who has been associated with Delhi Capitals for several years, could be a strong contender. The wicketkeeper-batter previously captained the franchise from 2021 to 2024 before moving to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

He also captained India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa in 2022 after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. His experience of leading an IPL franchise and the national side could count in his favor if Delhi decide to entrust him with the responsibility again.

Pant returns to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 after two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants. The two campaigns with LSG, though, did not bring the desired results as the franchise could not reach the playoffs.

KL Rahul is another experienced option for Delhi. The wicketkeeper-batter has previously captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. His experience of leading different franchises could make him a suitable candidate if Axar steps down.

Delhi Capitals Undergo Major Coaching Reshuffle Ahead Of IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals have also made significant changes to their coaching and support staff ahead of the upcoming season.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken over as the franchise's head coach, while former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined as the assistant and batting coach.

The franchise has also appointed former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas as its fast-bowling coach and former India spinner Amit Mishra as the spin-bowling coach.

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These appointments mark a major change in Delhi's coaching setup after the franchise parted ways with former head coach Hemang Badani and director of cricket Venugopal Rao, who were there with the franchise, for some time now.

With a revamped coaching group and several squad decisions to make, Delhi Capitals will be hoping to put together a stronger campaign in IPL 2027.

The captaincy question, however, remains one of the biggest issues for the franchise. Whether Axar agrees to continue or Delhi turn to an experienced option like Pant or Rahul remains to be seen.

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