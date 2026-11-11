'Duniya Hila Denge': Arshdeep Singh Sends Stirring Message To Fans After Joining Mumbai Indians

Arshdeep Singh has sent a message to his new franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), following his blockbuster trade from Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

The Indian left-arm pacer, who is India's leading T20I wicket-taker, will join the five-time champions in a major trade that will see former MI captain Hardik Pandya move to Punjab Kings.

MI shared a video of Arshdeep on their official X handle, in which the pacer addressed the franchise's supporters with a short message: "MI paltan, Duniya hila denge".

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The trade is among the biggest player exchanges in IPL history. Pandya will join PBKS for Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Hardik Pandya's Second Stint With Mumbai Indians Comes To An End

Pandya's move to Punjab Kings brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles.

Hardik Joined MI in 2015, and went on to become one of the most impactful all-rounders in the history of the league.

He was a key cog in the franchise's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, contributing with bat and ball.

The 33-year-old has played seven seasons for Mumbai before joining Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2022. As captain he made his mark immediately, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season.

GT also made it to the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 and assumed the captaincy.

Hardik Pandya's Numbers In His Second MI Stint

However, Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, which spanned three seasons, did not produce the desired results individually or for the franchise.

In 39 matches and 35 innings, he scored 647 runs at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82. His highest score during this period was 48 not out.

With the ball, he claimed 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, including a five-wicket haul.

Under Pandya's captaincy, Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in the 2025 season. However, the franchise finished at the bottom and in ninth place in the 2024 and 2026 seasons, respectively.

Arshdeep Singh's Eight-Year PBKS Journey Ends

Arshdeep, meanwhile, will begin a new chapter in his IPL career after spending eight seasons with Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019 and gradually established himself as one of the competition's leading fast bowlers.

With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, Arshdeep is Punjab Kings' all-time leading wicket-taker.

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His ability to pick up early wickets with the new ball and deliver in the death overs has made him a key part of Punjab's bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 before adding another 14 wickets in the 2026 season.

Arshdeep's left-arm pace and ability to bowl effectively across different phases of an innings are expected to strengthen Mumbai Indians' bowling attack as the franchise prepares for IPL 2027.

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