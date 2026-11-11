Nvidia Lost $470 Billion In Two Days. Now Futures Are Betting On A Comeback

Shares of Nvidia surged over 5% before the opening bell on Wednesday, November 11 after closing more than 5% lower in the previous session as investors assessed investigation involving CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged personal relationship with a businesswoman allegedly having links to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia shares advanced 5.28% during the pre-market session, trading at $177.7 apiece by 3:44 pm IST. On Tuesday, November 10, Nvidia shares closed 5.53% lower at $168.8. Shares closed down 4.3% on Monday, November 9, 2026, finishing the trading session at $178.67 per share. In total, the chipmaker has lost around $430 billion in the last two days.

The stocks has recovered possibly due to value buying after two brutal sessions of selloff following reports stating that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer, allegedly a Chinese spy.

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The company's board has also launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Additionally, Huang has acknowledged in an email to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, but the allegations concerning Alice Huang's intelligence links remain disputed. Nvidia's board has also shown confidence in Huang, and said it has no reason to believe that company secrets or US national security were compromised.

Separately, Nvidia and Anthropic have deepened their ties as the Claude-maker is set to make it blockbuster public debut. The company is a part of Anthropic's $26 billion fund raise plan via a private placement deal. along with investors such as Alphabet's ​Google, Microsoft, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices.

This deal is a part of Anthropic's total fundraising of around $90.4 billion, with existing investors looking to sell 825 million shares to raise up to $64.4 billion. Based on the shares outstanding listed in the filing, the company has set a price band of $70 to $78 for the offer worth $64.4 billion. Anthropic would have a market value of about $1 trillion at the top of the price range. Incuding employee stock options, restricted shares and stock reserved for the company's charitable donation matching program, Anthropic is expected to have a fully diluted value of about $1.4 trillion, Bloomberg reported.

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