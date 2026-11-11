Tamil-Telugu Star Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Rajvel Raj, Wedding Video Out

Tamil-Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar has married her longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends. A video from the ceremony has surfaced online, showing moments from their special day.

Priya Bhavani Shankar's Wedding Video

Rajvel makes the first appearance in the video, dressed in a white traditional outfit. Female members of his family can be seen accompanying him with flowers. Priya arrives soon after in a red-and-gold saree and walks towards the mandap under a floral canopy.

The couple hug before sitting down for the wedding rituals. They appear relaxed during the ceremony, smiling and sharing a few playful moments. Rajvel is then seen tying the thaali around Priya's neck as their loved ones watch.

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Priya and Rajvel have not shared official wedding pictures or videos on their social media accounts yet. The clip gives fans a closer look at the ceremony.

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Priya Bhavani Shankar And Rajvel Raj's Relationship

Priya and Rajvel have been together for more than a decade. The two reportedly met during their college years and have occasionally shared pictures with each other on social media. In 2022, they also bought a house together.

A day before the wedding, Priya had hinted at the celebrations with a picture from a pre-wedding ceremony. She wore a green saree with jasmine flowers in her hair and was seen smiling alongside Rajvel. The wedding-themed music used with the Instagram Stories post further fuelled speculation that the couple was set to tie the knot.

Reports about their engagement surfaced a few months before the wedding. They have now taken their relationship to the next stage with the ceremony.

Priya Bhavani Shankar's Career

Before entering films, Priya worked as a television news anchor with Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai. She gained recognition with the television show Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai in 2014. She later hosted shows including Jodi No. 1 and Super Singer.

Priya made her film debut with Meyaadha Maan in 2017. Her Tamil film credits include Monster, Mafia: Chapter 1, Oh Manapenne! and Thiruchitrambalam. She entered Telugu cinema with Kalyanam Kamaneeyam in 2023.

Her OTT work includes Time Enna Boss!?, Victim and the Telugu series Dhootha. Her recent releases include the Tamil film Hot Spot 2 Much and Telugu film Irumudi.

She is also set to appear in upcoming Tamil projects such as Demonte Colony 3, Maragadha Naanayam 2 and Indian 3.

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