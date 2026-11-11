Noida Metro To Rs 62,000 Crore Farm Subsidy: Cabinet Clears Big-Ticket Decisions

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a series of proposals covering urban infrastructure, agricultural support and entrepreneurship. The decisions include a Rs 2,390-crore extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line, Rs 62,370 crore in fertiliser subsidies for the 2026-27 rabi season and the continuation of two credit guarantee schemes.



The four approvals involve a combined allocation and fund corpus of approximately Rs 73,871 crore. The package also extends support for micro enterprises and entrepreneurs from underserved communities until March 2031.



Noida Metro to get an 8.4-km extension



The Cabinet approved an 8.449-km extension of the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. The corridor will have five elevated stations and will expand the active metro network across Noida and Greater Noida to 71.878 km.



The extension aims to improve connectivity between residential areas, commercial centres, offices, educational institutions and hospitals. It will also provide interchange connectivity with the Delhi Metro's Blue Line at Noida Sector 61.



Key locations along the proposed corridor include Gaur City, commercial developments in Greater Noida Sector 4, Tech Mahindra's office and several healthcare facilities. The expansion is expected to reduce dependence on road transport and ease traffic congestion.

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Rabi fertiliser subsidy rises to Rs 62,370 crore



The Cabinet approved Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the rabi season from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.



The government estimates a budgetary requirement of Rs 62,370.02 crore. This represents an increase of Rs 24,417.73 crore from the Rs 37,952.29 crore allocated for the corresponding 2025-26 season.



The subsidy covers 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS grades. The government will provide the subsidy to fertiliser companies according to notified rates. This aims to keep fertilisers available to farmers at affordable prices despite changes in international fertiliser and input costs.



Rs 5,000-crore guarantee fund extended for Mudra loans



The Cabinet extended the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) for five years until March 31, 2031. It approved a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore.



The fund provides guarantees to lending institutions against default risks on eligible loans. These include loans of up to Rs 20 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), overdrafts of up to Rs 10,000 under Jan Dhan accounts and eligible Self Help Group loans.



The government expects the extended scheme to facilitate Rs 12.6 lakh crore in loans over five years. It has also reduced the annual guarantee fee for eligible PMMY loans from 1% to 0.75%.

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Stand-Up India scheme extended until 2031



The Cabinet also approved the continuation of the Stand-Up India scheme for another five years. It cleared a credit guarantee corpus of Rs 4,111 crore and set a target of supporting at least 2.5 lakh additional entrepreneurs.



The scheme supports women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs establishing greenfield enterprises. Eligible borrowers can access loans above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore. These loans can cover up to 85% of project costs across manufacturing, services, trading and agriculture-related activities.



Since its launch in April 2016, the scheme has facilitated loans for more than 2.75 lakh entrepreneurs. The extension aims to widen access to formal credit and encourage entrepreneurship among underserved communities.

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