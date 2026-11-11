GATE 2027 Correction Window Open Until November 14, Applicants Can Make Changes For Rs 500

Candidates registered for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 have until November 14, 2026, to request changes to their application forms. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, which is organising the examination, opened the application data correction window on November 10 through the GATE Online Application Processing System.

A separate facility remains available until November 30 for applicants whose forms have been flagged for defects during scrutiny. Candidates receiving an email about such issues must make the specified corrections without paying any additional fee. However, if candidate This wish to make changes to their forms independently will need to pay Rs 500 for the changes needed, which needs to be completed by November 14.

To make changes, applicants can visit gate2027.iitm.ac.in, follow the GOAPS login link and sign in using your enrolment ID and password. Applicants should review the details requiring correction, submit the necessary supporting documents and pay the applicable fee. The requested changes will take effect after zonal authorities verify and approve documents.

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The official fee schedule lists charges per paper. Corrections to a candidate's name, date of birth, examination-city preferences or existing test paper cost ₹500. Permitted changes also cover gender, category and disability status. Indian nationals who mistakenly registered under the foreign-national option can correct the entry for a fee of Rs 500.

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Some changes carry a higher charge depending on the applicant's eligibility for a fee concession. Moving from SC/ST to another category costs Rs 500 for female candidates or persons with benchmark disabilities, and Rs 1,500 applies to others. Applicants changing their gender entry from female to another gender need to pay ₹500 if they belong to the SC/ST categories or ₹1,500 otherwise.

Applicants can view their verification status through GOAPS and should check their registered email accounts for communications from the zonal institutes. The portal indicates whether an application is under scrutiny, requires rectification or has been accepted.

GATE 2027 is scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. Its scores are used for postgraduate and doctoral admissions, including opportunities for financial assistance at eligible institutions, and by several public sector undertakings for recruitment.

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