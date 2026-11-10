Free JEE, NEET 2027 Coaching For Students: Bihar Board Opens Registrations

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for its free coaching programme for students preparing for JEE and NEET 2027. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online via the official coaching portal on coaching.biharboardonline.com. The last date to register for the programme is November 19, 2026.

According to a notification, the entrance examination for admission to the coaching initiative is expected to be held on December 6, 2026. Selected students will be offered free residential coaching in Patna, while non-residential coaching will be available in nine divisions across Bihar. The programme will help students prepare for national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations without the financial burden of private coaching.

Students who are appearing for Class 10 examinations in 2027 through BSEB, CBSE, ICSE or any other recognised school board can apply, provided they intend to pursue Class 11 under the Bihar Board.

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Candidates should visit the official coaching portal and open the free coaching registration link available on the homepage to register. After completing the process, applicants must fill in the required details in the online form and submit it. They are also advised to download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

Selected students will receive classroom coaching from experienced faculty members along with study material, regular mock tests and doubt-clearing sessions, will be conducted for them. Those admitted to the residential programme in Patna will receive hostel accommodation and meals as part of the scheme.

The initiative will support students from financially weaker background by giving them access to structured preparation for JEE and NEET competitive exams.

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Interested students can apply directly through the official BSEB coaching website before the November 19 deadline.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility requirements and other instructions before completing the application process, and to keep track of further announcements from the Bihar School Examination Board regarding the entrance test and selection process for the free coaching classes.

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