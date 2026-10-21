Amit Mishra Returns To Delhi Capitals; Joins Ganguly, Yuvraj In Revamped Coaching Setup

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has joined Delhi Capitals as their spin-bowling coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

The appointment marks Mishra's return to the franchise in a new role as Delhi continue to revamp their coaching setup ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Mishra will work alongside former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who has been appointed assistant and batting coach, and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has taken over as head coach.

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Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has also joined the coaching staff as the fast-bowling coach.

With several former international cricketers taking up key positions, Delhi Capitals are looking to strengthen their coaching structure and build a team capable of challenging for the IPL title in 2027.

Amit Mishra's IPL Career

Mishra brings considerable experience to the role, having represented Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants during his IPL career.

The 43-year-old played 162 IPL matches and claimed 174 wickets. He also holds the record for the most hat-tricks in the tournament's history, having taken three during his career.

Mishra began his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise and will now return to the team as he starts a new chapter in coaching.

His experience in the league could prove valuable as Delhi look to develop their spin-bowling options for the upcoming season.

Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly Join Delhi Capitals Coaching Setup

Delhi Capitals have made several changes to their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027.

Ganguly was appointed head coach, he has been associated with the franchise since 2019, having previously served in advisory and cricket administration roles across the Delhi Capitals setup.

Yuvraj was appointed assistant and batting coach on October 13, marking his first formal coaching role in the IPL. The former India all-rounder played key roles in India's triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Vaas has also joined the franchise as fast-bowling coach, adding his international experience to the revamped support staff.

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The appointments underline Delhi Capitals' efforts to strengthen their coaching group ahead of the 2027 season.

With Ganguly leading the setup and former international stars taking responsibility for batting and bowling, the franchise will hope the changes help them mount a stronger challenge for their maiden IPL title.

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