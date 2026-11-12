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SoftBank To Sell Meesho Shares Worth Up To Rs 1,175 Crore Via Block Deal

The offer floor price for Meesho's block deal is expected to be set at Rs 246.23 per share with a 3.1% discount.

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SoftBank To Sell Meesho Shares Worth Up To Rs 1,175 Crore Via Block Deal
Meesho's deal size is up to Rs 1,175 crore.
Photo Source: Meesho/X
  • Meesho shares will be in focus as SVF II Meerkat plans to sell shares
  • SVF II Meerkat is an investment vehicle for SoftBank Vision Fund II
  • Up to 4.78 crore shares are set to be offloaded by SVF II Meerkat
How could this sale affect confidence in Meesho's growth?

Meesho shares will be in focus as its public institutional shareholder SVF II Meerkat is set to offload up to 4.78 crore shares in the company, according to sources. It operates as an investment vehicle for SoftBank Vision Fund II.

The offer floor price is expected to be set at Rs 246.23 per share with a 3.1% discount, The deal size is up to Rs 1,175 crore at the floor price. The shareholder held 6.8% stake in the firm prior to the impending transaction. The selling shareholder is subject to a 30-day lock-up period after the transaction.

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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