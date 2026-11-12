Who Replaces Jensen Huang? The Two Nvidia Insiders Wall Street Is Betting On

As questions swirl around Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia, two long-serving executives are emerging as potential successors: Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and senior engineering executive Ian Buck.

Huang has never publicly named a successor. However, analysts and investors believe the two insiders could be among the strongest contenders if the world's leading AI chipmaker is forced to consider a leadership transition.

According to a Reuters report, Nvidia's board was scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether Huang should be removed, following reports involving two alleged extramarital affairs concerning the longtime CEO.

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Huang is deeply associated with Nvidia's identity. The leather-jacket-wearing executive transformed a company known for gaming processors into a dominant force in artificial intelligence, helping it become the world's most valuable company. His larger-than-life presence has also made the prospect of replacing him particularly challenging.

"Jensen Huang is a rockstar in the industry. He's outspoken and synonymous with the Nvidia brand, and a leader like that is very hard to replace," Anna Wu, founder of Floodlines Research, told Reuters.

Uncertainty surrounding his leadership has also weighed on investor sentiment, contributing to a reported $600 billion decline in Nvidia's market value this week.

Kress, 59, could offer continuity at a time when investors would be looking for stability. She joined Nvidia in 2013 after holding senior positions at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. Having served as CFO for 13 years, she regularly shares the stage with Huang during quarterly earnings calls.

Semafor reported that some board members favour appointing Kress as interim CEO.

"Colette Kress is the obvious choice to steady the ship," said Josh Gilbert, lead analyst at eToro. He added that the permanent position could favour an engineering leader, given Nvidia's technology-driven business.

That brings Ian Buck into the picture. The approximately 49-year-old executive joined Nvidia in 2004 and played a key role in developing CUDA, the software platform that has helped build Nvidia's competitive advantage by keeping developers invested in its ecosystem.

Buck currently oversees AI hardware and software products as head of product for hyperscale AI. He holds a PhD from Stanford University.

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Market strategist Shay Boloor described Buck as the strongest long-term internal candidate, citing his contribution to CUDA and Nvidia's hyperscale business.

Other names being discussed include Arm CEO Rene Haas, a former Nvidia executive, and veteran Nvidia executive Jeff Fisher. Huang's two children, who also hold positions at the company, have figured in speculation.

Portfolio manager Armina Rosenberg suggested a co-CEO arrangement could be another possibility, pairing Kress's financial experience with Buck's technology leadership.

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