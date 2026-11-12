Man Bites Into 'Rasgulla' In Madhya Pradesh, Dies As Bomb Explodes In His Mouth

A man died in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after allegedly eating a country-made bomb that he was told was a rasgulla.

The explosive went off as soon as he put the object in his mouth and bit into it, killing him on the spot.

The incident took place late on Tuesday, November 10, at a house in Padariya village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh High Court's Big Observation: Aadhaar Card Cannot Be Treated As Conclusive Proof Of Age

The victim, identified as Rajendra Barotiya, was sitting at his house when the accused, Ram Bhagat Barotiya, arrived.

The two began talking, during which Ram Bhagat allegedly handed Rajendra a country-made bomb, claiming it was a rasgulla, a popular Indian sweet.

Unaware of what he was being handed, Rajendra put the object in his mouth and bit into it. This triggered a powerful explosion, killing him instantly.

Two Detained, Police Investigating

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the explosion. Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure said Ram Bhagat and another person have been detained in connection with the incident.

Nagpure said it was dark at the time, and Rajendra could not clearly make out whether the object being handed to him was a bomb or a rasgulla.

During questioning, Ram Bhagat allegedly told the police that a boy had given him the explosive. The boy has also been detained and is being questioned.

Police are investigating the incident from all angles, including the possibility of personal enmity between the accused and the victim's neighbours. Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Diwali Turns Tragic In Madhya Pradesh: 12 Killed In Fire Incidents In Katni, Seoni; Two-Month-Old Among Victims

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.