Diwali Turns Tragic In Madhya Pradesh: 12 Killed In Fire Incidents In Katni, Seoni; Two-Month-Old Among Victims

Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Madhya Pradesh after separate fire incidents in Katni and Seoni districts claimed 12 lives, leaving several families in mourning, according to NDTV.
In Katni district, six people, including a two-month-old infant, were burnt to death after a fire broke out at a crockery shop in Barhi and spread to a three-storey building. Reports suggest that firefighting and relief operations in Katni were hampered after fire engines malfunctioned during the emergency.
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Six members of a family were killed, and four others suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out at the three-storey house of a goldsmith in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district early on Monday. The incident occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am, a day after Diwali, at the house of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni near a Jain temple in Mahavir Ward in Chhapara town. The deceased included three women and a minor.
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VIDEO | Katni, Madhya Pradesh: Six members of a family, including a two-month-old infant, were killed after a fire broke out in a building on Diwali night. Visuals from the incident site. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/3Dpeb9GFGJ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Katni Collector Ashish Tiwari says, "On the night of Diwali, a tragic incident occurred. A fire broke out in a house, resulting in the loss of six lives, while two people managed to escape safely. Information about the fire was received around 12:30 AM, and the fire brigade arrived at the scene by 12:45 AM. They began their operations, and subsequently, additional fire tenders were called in; a request reached the control room around 1:30 AM, leading to the arrival of further firefighting units. Everyone present—especially the local residents and the youth—made significant efforts to contain the blaze. Unfortunately, the fire could not be brought under control, partly because the crockery materials stored on the lower floor were highly flammable. Once the fire was partially brought under control, walls were broken through to rescue those trapped inside. By 5:00 AM, the SDRF team also arrived with their full contingent... The administration has already stepped in... Full support will be provided by the administration, including financial assistance..."— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026
Ten persons were present in the house at the time of the incident. Six of them died, and four were evacuated, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi, who was present at the spot, told PTI over the phone. The fire brigade and rescue teams later brought the blaze under control, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), Ritu Soni (42), Smriti Soni (40), Surya Soni (45) and Aditya Soni (16), he added.
The two incidents, which occurred during Diwali celebrations, have left both districts in shock and mourning. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires in Katni and Seoni.
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