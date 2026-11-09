Meet Jensen Huang's Family: Who Is Wife Lori, And What Do Spencer And Madison Huang Do?

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is widely recognised for transforming the semiconductor giant into one of the world's most powerful technology companies. Yet, away from Nvidia's boardrooms and public appearances, the billionaire executive has kept much of his family life private.

The spotlight on Jensen Huang has extended beyond his professional life after reports emerged of an alleged Chinese intelligence operation targeting him. His wife, Lori Huang, and their children, Spencer and Madison, have since attracted greater interest, particularly regarding their personal lives and professional pursuits.

The family has been in the headlines following Huang's admission of infidelity in an email to Nvidia employees on Nov. 8, 2026, in which he acknowledged hurting his wife and children and expressed regret.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: READ | Jensen Huang Under Investigation: What We Know About Nvidia CEO And China Spy Allegations

Who is Jensen Huang's wife, Lori Huang?

Lori Huang and Jensen Huang's story began long before Nvidia became a global technology giant. The two met as engineering students at Oregon State University, where Lori Mills, as she was then known, was 19 and Jensen was 17. Their marriage, which dates back to 1985, has now lasted more than 40 years.

Jensen has previously shared an account of how their romance took shape. He approached Lori by offering academic assistance, and what started as Sunday sessions devoted to studying soon became something more. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship, culminating in marriage.

Lori Huang has largely stayed away from the public attention that comes with her husband's high-profile position in the technology industry. Much of her work has centred on charitable causes. Alongside Jensen, she established the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which funds programmes in education, medical care, scientific research and technology. The couple has also supported Oregon State University, where their academic journeys began, through significant donations.

What do Spencer and Madison Huang do?

Spencer and Madison Huang have carved out their own professional paths at Nvidia, following in the footsteps of their father, Jensen Huang, although their routes into the company have been different.

Madison currently works as a senior director of product marketing, with a focus on Nvidia's physical AI platforms. Her career began outside the technology sector. She attended the Culinary Institute of America and went on to work as a chef before gaining experience with LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate. A subsequent MBA from London Business School helped prepare her for a transition into the corporate world. She became part of Nvidia in 2020.

ALSO READ: READ | Jensen Huang Promised Lori Mills He'd Be CEO by 30. After 41 Years of Marriage, He Admits an Affair

Spencer Huang has taken a different route into the technology industry. He currently works in product management at Nvidia, specialising in robotics and simulation. His association with the company began in 2022, after several years spent exploring opportunities in other sectors.

An alumnus of Columbia College Chicago, Spencer also has an entrepreneurial background. While living in Taiwan, he co-founded R&D Cocktail Lab, a cocktail bar that he operated for a number of years. He subsequently enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business to complete an MBA.

The two Huang siblings now hold senior roles at Nvidia, bringing their professional journeys into sharper focus as the company continues to expand its influence in artificial intelligence. Their positions and pay packages have also drawn scrutiny amid the company's growing global prominence.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.