Jensen Huang Under Investigation: What We Know About Nvidia CEO And China Spy Allegations

Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang after reports that he was the target of a Chinese intelligence effort and after Huang admitted to staff that he had an affair.

The board said on Sunday it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised. Huang, 63, remains CEO while the inquiry runs.

What Has Nvidia Announced?

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Nvidia board said it was "initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort." It said a committee of independent directors, "assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation."

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The board also underlined its stance on security. "The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders," it said.

It sought to address concerns about a possible breach. "While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," the statement said.

On Huang's role, the board said: "Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it." It added that it "has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate."

Who Is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and former executive at Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed, had reportedly built a close relationship with Huang.

According to the Times, a classified US memo said she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information.

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Megaspeed has bought about $4.8 billion of Nvidia equipment, the Times reported. Forbes reported that the memo also said Alice Huang was under investigation for smuggling advanced Nvidia chips into China. These claims have not been proven.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a television reporter in China before moving into the technology sector. She rose to a senior executive position at Megaspeed, which has become one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

Policymakers in the Trump administration reportedly received the intelligence memo last spring, identifying her as a suspected Ministry of State Security recruit and flagging her relationship with Huang.

What Have Nvidia And China Said?

Nvidia had earlier described Huang's contacts with Alice Huang as ordinary customer interactions. Beijing has dismissed the claims as "groundless speculation," the BBC reported.

How Has Washington Reacted?

The reports have drawn criticism from both parties in the US Congress. President Donald Trump said he had not spoken to Huang, praised his work and said he would be open to taking him on his Asia trip next week. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment, citing the nature of the matter.

The memo was reportedly drafted under Rubio's supervision.

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Why Does It Matter?

Nvidia is the world's most valuable company Its chips power many of the data centres used to train and run AI models, and its advanced processors are central to US export controls aimed at limiting China's access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

The company posted quarterly profit of $59.69 billion in August.

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