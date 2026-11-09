Tata Steel Q2 Review: Goldman Sachs Hikes Target; HSBC, Jefferies Remain Bullish After Earnings Beat

Tata Steel's September quarter earnings beat Street estimates, with strong India volumes offsetting higher coking coal costs. Most analysts remain bullish on the stock amid expectations of resilient India operations, supported by higher realizations and incremental volumes.

The Tata group steelmaker posted consolidated net profit of Rs 3,666 crore in the second quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 58% from Rs 2,318 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company's revenue in Q2FY27 grew 8% to Rs 65,436 crore from Rs 60,794 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14% to Rs 10,533 crore from Rs 9,264 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 16.1% from 15.2%, QoQ.

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Here's what brokerages said on Tata Steel Q2 results:

Goldman Sachs on Tata Steel

Maintain Neutral; hike target price to Rs 215 from Rs 210

Management guides for Rs 3,500 per tonne improvement in domestic steel realisations, offsetting higher coking coal costs

Downstream and value-added products expected to drive India profitability until NINL expansion in FY30

Hikes FY27–29 EBITDA estimates by 1–4%; European operations remain a key risk

HSBC on Tata Steel

Maintain Buy; Target Price at Rs 260

Management guides for Rs 3,500–3,600 per tonne improvement in India steel realisations in Q3FY27

UK operations expected to approach EBITDA breakeven by Q4FY27 as excess inventories clear

Targets around Rs 70 bn FY27 cost savings; NINL expansion remains on track for FY30

Jefferies on Tata Steel

Maintain Buy; Target Price at Rs 240

Expects 7% India volume growth in FY27, followed by slower expansion until FY31

Higher steel prices expected to lift India EBITDA per tonne to Rs 19,500–19,900 through FY29

Hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates by 2–5%; prefers JSW Steel amid Tata Steel's limited volume growth

JP Morgan on Tata Steel

Maintain Neutral; Target Price at Rs 200

India realisations expected to rise Rs 3,500 per tonne in Q3FY27, supporting stronger second-half profitability

UK EBITDA breakeven delayed to Q1FY28; Netherlands recovery expected as volumes improve

Netherlands decarbonisation investment decision expected by March 2027

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