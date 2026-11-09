Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 9: Alkem Labs, MTNL, Wockhardt And More

Market experts have recommended buying Onesource Specialty Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Venus Pipes & Tubes and Wockhardt, with their targets indicating potential upside of up to 24% from the supplied current market prices.

The recommendations include specific entry levels and stop-losses. All upside calculations below use the supplied CMP rather than the recommended entry price, allowing a consistent comparison across the five stocks.

Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,629.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager–Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities, recommends buying Onesource at Rs 1,632.60, with a target of Rs 1,765 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,570. The target implies 8.35% potential upside from its CMP of Rs 1,629.

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Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,304.00)

Mehata also recommends buying Alkem Laboratories at Rs 5,304, matching its supplied CMP. He has set a target of Rs 5,730 and a stop-loss of Rs 5,090. The target represents 8.03% potential upside.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (CMP: 27.22)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying MTNL at Rs 26, with targets of Rs 27 and Rs 32 and a stop-loss of Rs 22. The higher target implies 17.56% potential upside from its CMP of Rs 27.22. However, the first target is already 0.81% below that CMP.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,792.00)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Venus Pipes between Rs 1,755 and Rs 1,792. His target of Rs 2,180 implies 21.65% potential upside from its CMP of Rs 1,792. He specifies a stop-loss of Rs 1,599.

Wockhardt Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,000.30)

Sarvade recommends buying Wockhardt between Rs 1,965 and Rs 2,006, with a target of Rs 2,480 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,769. Against its CMP of Rs 2,000.30, the target suggests 23.98% potential upside, the highest among these five recommendations. No investment timeframe was provided for any recommendation.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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