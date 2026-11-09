Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, US Nonfarm Payrolls To Oil Prices; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On November 9

The Indian stock market is expected to see a muted opening on Monday, following mixed cues in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,043 level, a premium of nearly 14 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

The domestic equity indices ended marginally lower on Sunday's special Muhurat Trading session, snapping its seven-session winning streak.

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The Sensex fell 28.62 points, or 0.04%, to close at 80,999.40, while the Nifty 50 settled 43.95 points, or 0.18%, lower at 24,986.40.

“From a market perspective, we believe the outlook for the coming Samvat remains constructive, albeit with expectations of moderate and more selective returns. Earnings growth, rather than valuation expansion, is likely to be the primary driver of market performance going forward,” said Avinash Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Equity at Bandhan Life.

Given the underperformance of large caps driven by FII outflows and the strong growth in midcaps, he expects the large- and midcap segments to do well when FIIs return at some point in time.

In this holiday-shortened week, market participants will watch out for domestic inflation data, September-quarter earnings, developments in the US-Iran war, US and China inflation data, flow of foreign funds and other key macroeconomic data releases.

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Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets started the week on a mixed note, following last week's tech sell-off. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.29% and the Topix rallied 2.87%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.23%, while the Kosdaq index fell 1.14%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite Index posting a fourth consecutive weekly decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 237 points, or 0.46%, to 51,285.73, while the S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.32%, to end the session at 7,376.86. The Nasdaq closed 264 points higher at 24,579.43.

US Nonfarm Payrolls

US job growth accelerated in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. US Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 165,000 jobs last month after an upwardly revised 60,000 gain in September.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices traded lower as investors watch out for efforts to ed the US-Iran war, while US President Donald Trump said he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks progress. Brent prices declined 0.60% to $97.73 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.21% to $90.64 a barrel.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices fell strong US jobs data raised bets of Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Spot gold price eased 0.1% to $4,065.58 an ounce, while silver price dropped 0.2% to $51.81.

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