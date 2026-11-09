Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of their two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Monday, November 9.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, with both teams looking to improve their positions in the standings.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the series, while Kusal Mendis will captain Sri Lanka. Pakistan have made changes to their initial squad, adding four players following the conclusion of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Islamabad.

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Aamer Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Muhammad Tayyab Arif and Saqib Khan have been added to Pakistan's squad. Ali Shabbir, Tayyab Arif and Saqib Khan have earned their maiden call-ups, while Abdullah Fazal and Ali Usman have been released from the squad.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be led by Kusal Mendis, who took over the Test captaincy earlier this year. The squad also features experienced players such as Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be looking to make a strong start to the series. Sri Lanka are seventh in the World Test Championship standings, while Pakistan are placed ninth.

The two sides will meet again in the second Test at Lahore from November 17 to 21.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Date

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Monday, November 9, 2026. The match is scheduled to run until Friday, November 13.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Time

The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before the start of play.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Venue

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Live Telecast In India

The television broadcast details for viewers in India have not been confirmed through an official broadcaster announcement available at the time of writing.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Live Streaming In India

Veto app will live stream the 1st Test of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Aamer Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.

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Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (C), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

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