Scene Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In India, Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Jithu Madhavan's Scene has wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film saw a 14.3% jump in Day 3 collections, maintaining its momentum despite competition from Ramayana and other festive releases.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

The Suriya-starrer collected Rs 23.25 crore net across 6,001 shows in India on Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 62.75 crore and India gross to Rs 72.90 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 43.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 116.65 crore, crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone within three days.

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Occupancy

Scene saw strong audience turnout on Sunday, with the Tamil version drawing more viewers than the Telugu release. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 70.7% across India on Day 3.

The Tamil version registered 76% occupancy, while the Telugu version recorded 54.1%. The film also earned an average of Rs 38,984 per show across 5,964 screenings.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Scene's Day 3 earnings, collecting Rs 19.25 crore net. The Telugu version earned Rs 4 crore net.

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Region-Wise Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's domestic gross on Sunday, bringing in Rs 13.50 crore.

Kerala has emerged as one of the film's key markets outside Tamil Nadu. Scene collected Rs 5.50 crore gross in Kerala on Day 3, taking its three-day performance past the lifetime Kerala gross of Karuppu, which stood at Rs 13.07 crore. The film has also surpassed Vishwanath and Sons, which earned Rs 8.19 crore in the state.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 4.75 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 2.65 crore and the remaining Indian markets brought in Rs 60 lakh. The total India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 27 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore net in India on Day 1. The film collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 23.25 crore on Day 3.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, with Suriya in the lead role. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. It was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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