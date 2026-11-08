'Ramayana' Is Better Than Hollywood Films, Says Sunny Deol; Urges Indians To Watch

Actor Sunny Deol has praised Ramayana: Part 1 after watching the film, calling it better than Hollywood movies. The actor, who plays Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's film, has also urged people across India to watch it in theatres.

Deol shared his thoughts in a video on Instagram. He said he loved the film and was impressed by the way the story had been brought to life.

“I have just come back from watching my Ramayana, and I liked it very, very much! I want every Indian to go and watch it because this film is no less than any Hollywood movie. In fact, I'd say it's even better,” he said.

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The actor also praised the visual effects, saying they make the world of the epic look so real that viewers may feel they are part of it. He appreciated the work of the cast and strongly encouraged audiences to watch the film.

“I request, not request, I insist, all of you to go and watch the film,” Deol said. He ended his video with “Jai Shree Ram.”

Sunny Deol's Role In ‘Ramayana'

Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman in a post-credit scene in the first part. His face is not shown, but his voice can be heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. The actor is expected to have a bigger role in the second part, which is planned for a 2028 release.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who tries to save Sita after Ravana abducts her. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Shobana also play important roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first of a two-part film series based on the ancient Indian epic. The film released worldwide in theatres on November 5. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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Makers Warn Against Piracy

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have warned against unauthorised recordings and online sharing of the film, citing Bombay High Court orders issued on November 2 and 6. The warning follows the leak of clips featuring Hanuman and Raghav Juyal as Meghnad.

The team said those who record or share footage without permission could face legal action under copyright laws.

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