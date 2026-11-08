'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor's Stunt Double Shares BTS Pics From Set, Says 'Feeling Privileged'

Stunt performer Luke Ioannou, worked as Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double in Ramayana: Part 1, has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film on Saturday, giving fans a look at the film's sets and action scenes.

Along with the photos, Ioannou wrote, on his Instagram post, about his experience working on director Nitesh Tiwari's film. He said he was happy to be part of a story as important as the Ramayana. “Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana.”

Stunt Double Praises Cast, Crew

Ioannou also spoke highly of Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film. He called the actor “truly one of the best actors” he has worked with. He also thanked stunt professional Ian Van Temperley and the G Stunt Alliance Group for giving him the opportunity to work on the film.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ioannou appreciated the cast and crew as well, calling his time on the project an unforgettable experience. “An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it,” he added.

BTS Pictures Show Ramayana's Action Setup

The photos give fans a glimpse of the film's costumes and sets. In one picture, Ranbir is seen wearing a golden-brown outfit, rudraksha beads and a topknot. Another image shows a costume with a chest piece and maroon dhoti. Artificial rocky structures can also be seen in the background.

The pictures also reveal some of the equipment used for the action scenes. One shows a performer standing on a large mechanical rig made to look like a mythical creature. Wires attached to the rig and a blue-screen background suggest that visual effects will be added to the scene. Another photo shows a camera rig used during filming.

Ioannou also teased more behind-the-scenes content, telling fans, “Videos to come next!”

ALSO READ: How Did Ranbir Kapoor Train For Ramayana? Actor Revealed His Three-Hour Workout Routine

Who Is Luke Ioannou?

Luke Ioannou is a stuntman, who has worked on several major films and shows, including Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die, The Batman and House of the Dragon.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. The second part of the film is scheduled to release in 2028.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Part 1 Clips Leak Online; Makers Warn Of Legal Action

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.