CBSE Board Exams 2027: Check Class 10, 12 Timetable

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the class 10 and 12 board examination timetable for 2027. According to the schedule, theory examinations for both classes will begin on February 16, 2027. The class 10 board examinations will continue until March 9, while class 12 exams will run until April 9. All papers will begin at 10:30 am.Several skill subjects, including Retail, Security, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences and Design Thinking and Innovation, are scheduled for February 25 from 10:30 am.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates And Timings

Class 10 examination will begin with Painting on February 16 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic will be conducted on February 17 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm.

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Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty and Wellness, Food Production, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course and Data Science papers are scheduled for February 18.

Home Science will be held on February 19 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, followed by Elements of Business and Urdu Course-B on February 20.

Science is scheduled for February 22 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

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Introduction to Tourism will take place on February 23 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence will be conducted on February 24 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

English Communicative and English Language and Literature will be held on February 26 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali and Kokborok papers will be conducted on February 27 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Arabic, Sanskrit Communicative, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa will be held on March 1 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Physical Activity Trainer is scheduled for March 2 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Hindi Course-A and Hindi Course-B will take place on March 3 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

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Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri and Telugu-Telangana are scheduled for March 4 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo and Lepcha papers will be held on March 5 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Music subjects scheduled on the same day will run from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

French will be conducted on March 6 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Social Science is scheduled for March 8 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The Class 10 examination cycle will conclude on March 9 with a group of language and elective subjects, including Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Thai and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy. These papers will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Dates And Timings

Class 12 exams will begin with Physics on February 16 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Engineering Graphics, Beauty and Wellness, Horticulture, Cost Accounting and several dance subjects will be held on February 17. Most papers will run from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the dance examinations will end at 12:30 pm.

Physical Education is scheduled for February 18 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand in English and Hindi, and Land Transportation Associate will be conducted on February 19. Most papers will run until 1:30 pm, while Land Transportation Associate will end at 12:30 pm.

Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies and Design Thinking and Innovation are scheduled for February 20.

NCC, Automotive and Fashion Studies will be held on February 22 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Accountancy is scheduled for February 23 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Painting, Graphics, Sculpture and Applied Art will be held on February 24 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Geography will be conducted on February 25 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science, and Early Childhood Care and Education are scheduled for February 26.

Chemistry will be held on February 27 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

A group of language, music and vocational subjects is scheduled for March 1, followed by Psychology on March 2.

Several regional and foreign language papers, including Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, French, German, Japanese, Spanish and others, will be conducted on March 3 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

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Front Office Operations, Yoga and Electronics and Hardware are scheduled for March 4.

English Elective and English Core will be held on March 5 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Food Production, Health Care and Design are scheduled for March 6, while Tourism and Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration will be held on March 8.

Mathematics and Applied Mathematics will take place on March 9 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Home Science is scheduled for March 11, Typography and Computer Application for March 12, and Hindi Elective and Hindi Core for March 13.

Hindustani Music subjects will be conducted on March 15 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Economics will be held on March 16 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Physical Activity Trainer is scheduled for March 17 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Marketing will take place on March 18, followed by Political Science on March 19, both from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Artificial Intelligence will be conducted on March 20 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking and Electronics Technology are scheduled for March 22.

Kathak-Dance will be held on March 24 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Biology is scheduled for March 25, followed by History on March 27.

Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics and Salesmanship will be conducted on March 29.

Sociology is scheduled for March 30, while Informatics Practices, Computer Science and Information Technology will be held on March 31.

Business Studies and Business Administration are scheduled for April 1.

Sanskrit Core and Taxation will be conducted on April 6.

Multi-Media, Textile Design and Data Science will be held on April 7. Multi-Media and Data Science papers will end at 12:30 pm, while the other paper will continue until 1:30 pm.

Legal Studies is scheduled for April 8 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The Class 12 examination schedule will conclude on April 9 with Retail and Web Application, both scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

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