Trump Backs Nvidia's Jensen Huang Amid 'Chinese Spy' Row, Says He Has 'Done An Incredible Job'

US President Donald Trump backed Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Sunday, saying he should remain in charge as the chipmaker investigates whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency following an admitted affair. Speaking to reporters before returning to Washington, Trump called Huang a "fine person" and praised his leadership.

"I hope everything's fine. He's done such an incredible job," Trump said.

Asked whether Huang should continue leading Nvidia, Trump replied: "I think so. Oh yeah, sure."

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The president said he had not discussed the allegations with Huang. Asked whether the executive would accompany him on an upcoming Asia trip, Trump said he did not know but would take him along. "I haven't heard he's done anything wrong," Trump said.

Nvidia Opens Independent Probe

Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on Sunday after Huang acknowledged an affair. The inquiry will examine reports that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

A committee of independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, will oversee the investigation. Nvidia said its board had no reason to believe US national security or company secrets had been compromised. Huang will remain chief executive during the review.

The allegations concern Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed International executive whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of working for Chinese intelligence. Huang had previously described their relationship as a normal business association.

The New York Times reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a secret memorandum detailing US concerns about the relationship. Asked about the matter on Sunday, Rubio declined to comment, describing it as an "internal corporate matter".

In his message to employees, Huang apologised for being unfaithful to his wife, accepted responsibility for hurting his family and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. He also reaffirmed his commitment to leading Nvidia and protecting American national security.

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