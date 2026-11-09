Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: Bollywood Stars Give Fans A Sneak Peek Into Diwali Celebrations

Diwali was all about spending time with loved ones, and Bollywood stars gave fans a glimpse of their festive celebrations. From family get-togethers and traditional outfits to warm wishes on social media, celebrities shared moments from their special day.

Here's a sneak peek into how Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor and others celebrated Diwali with their loved ones.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared a series of photographs from her Diwali celebrations with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The pictures captured the family performing puja and spending time together at their home. Alia also shared a family photograph featuring Ranbir, Neetu and a framed picture of late Rishi Kapoor.

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In her Instagram caption, she wrote, “The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love.”

Ranbir, Alia and Neetu also greeted photographers gathered outside their Krishna Raj bungalow, waving and wishing them a happy Diwali.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked Diwali by sharing a family photograph with their son, Vihaan. The couple also revealed their son's face in the festive post, which came a day after he celebrated his first birthday on November 7.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. – Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Her Instagram album featured family moments, festive decorations, traditional attire and a look at the food she enjoyed during the celebrations.

The actor captioned the post, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures with her sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor. One photograph also captured her son Taimur hugging his grandfather.

Kareena reflected on the importance of family in her caption, writing, “Happy Diwali people… It's always all about loving your parents… always.” She also shared a Hindi line about the importance of her parents.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared photographs from her Diwali gathering with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Friends were also part of the celebrations.

Keeping her message brief, Sara wished her followers, “Happiest Diwali to everyone.”

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali with husband Anand Ahuja and shared photographs of the couple dressed for the occasion. Sonam wore a white suit and added a romantic touch to her post with the caption, “Diwali lights, a little bit of sparkle, and the man who still makes me blush.”

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's Diwali celebrations featured moments with wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter Lara. The actor also shared a photograph with comedian Samay Raina.

Wishing his followers, Varun wrote, “Spread the light. Aap sabhi ko happy diwali.”

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Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan and her family celebrated Diwali away from the city, sharing pictures from a jungle getaway with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha described the family's celebration as a peaceful one, writing, “This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild – a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle.”

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of pictures with husband Zaheer Iqbal, offering a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations with friends over the past few days.

The actor summed up the festive moments in her caption: “A Diwali full of love and light. Ours was, and we hope yours is too! Lots of love and Happy Diwali doston.”

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh also shared photos, video of performing aarti on social media, posting a message on behalf of his family. He wrote, “Happy Diwali from our family to yours. Love, Deshmukhs.”

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh shared a festive post on Instagram, capturing the spirit of the occasion. Her caption read, “Diwali wali feeling, after all! Happy Diwali, everyone!”

In a separate conversation, Rakul spoke about how Diwali traditions have changed for her over the years. She said the festival is now more about spending time with loved ones, lighting diyas, decorating the home and enjoying festive food than bursting crackers.

“A festival is more about creating memories with your family and friends than bursting crackers,” she said.

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