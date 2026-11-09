Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 10: Venkatesh Film Sees Sunday Growth, Nears Rs 50 Crore Net

Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 maintained its box office momentum on its second Sunday, registering a modest rise in collections. The film is now inching closer to Rs 50 crore in India net collections

Here's a look at its Day 10 performance.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 earned Rs 1.60 crore net in India on Day 10, registering a 3.2% rise from the previous day. The film's domestic net collection has reached Rs 45.45 crore, with India gross at Rs 53.20 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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The film added Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 16.60 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 69.80 crore.

The film earned an average of Rs 13,734 per show, with 31% occupancy across 1,165 shows on Day 10.

State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest contributors on Day 10, bringing in a combined gross of Rs 1.63 crore.

Karnataka added Rs 20 lakh, while Tamil Nadu and the rest of India contributed Rs 1 lakh each. The film's total tracked domestic gross for the day stood at Rs 1.85 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 opened with Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Friday, October 30. It collected Rs 10.40 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Day 3.

The film's collections dropped to Rs 3.40 crore on Day 4, Rs 2.60 crore on Day 5 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 1.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, the film collected Rs 1.55 crore net, before seeing a 3.2% rise on Sunday with Rs 1.60 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their household, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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