Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nayanthara Starrer Sees 87.8% Jump, Mints This Amount

Mookuthi Amman 2 has witnessed a strong rise in its box office collections on its third day, with the film gaining momentum over the opening weekend.

Nayanthara-starrer collected Rs 4.60 crore net across 1,804 shows on Day 3, marking an 87.8% increase over its Day 2 collection of Rs 2.45 crore. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 8.93 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 10.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film sold an estimated 3.91 lakh tickets on Sunday, taking its total ticket sales to over 7.67 lakh across its three-day run.

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Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Mookuthi Amman 2's Day 3 earnings, collecting Rs 4.40 crore net across 1,601 shows.

The Telugu version earned Rs 20 lakh net from 203 shows. Tamil accounted for around 95.7% of the film's total Day 3 net collection, while Telugu contributed the remaining 4.3%.

Show-Wise Earnings

According to TrackTollywood, Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded an average of around Rs 25,499 per show on Day 3. Evening shows led the collections with Rs 1.73 crore, followed by afternoon shows at Rs 1.58 crore and night shows at Rs 1.13 crore.

Morning shows earned Rs 49.15 lakh, while late-night and early-morning shows collected Rs 16.55 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh, respectively.

Region-Wise Performance

Chennai led the city-wise collections with Rs 1.28 crore, followed by Coimbatore at Rs 36.95 lakh. Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 4.65 crore in gross collections on Day 3.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana followed with Rs 25 lakh, while Karnataka contributed Rs 22 lakh and Kerala Rs 18 lakh.

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Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 1.88 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to Rs 8.93 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is an upcoming Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film follows a queen who sacrifices herself to save her son from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman then steps in to protect the prince and faces a mysterious woman who threatens to unleash a new evil force. The story combines mythology, fantasy, comedy and thriller elements.

Sundar C has written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan is credited with the dialogues. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath.

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