This Bengaluru Couple Saw Home-Style Meals As A Startup Opportunity. Now Their Business Earns Rs 56 Lakh

Healthy food is often an afterthought. Between managing work, finances and everything else, most of us end up neglecting what we eat. Our focus is just on getting something quick and easy to eat, even if it is not the best for our health. A Bengaluru-based couple is hoping to change this with their meal subscription startup.



Diya Krishnakumar and Adithya Natarajan started Wellfed, a meal subscription startup, in 2024. Their business was driven by a single idea, to deliver fresh, healthy and nutritious food for busy professionals across Bengaluru. Now it has a revenue of over Rs 56 lakh.



How Wellfed Started

Both Diya and Adithya worked in the IT industry for over three years before quitting to pursue an MBA. Their hectic schedules left little time for them to cook. Ordering takeaway daily was heavy on the pockets and unhealthy as well.



The couple looked for meal subscription companies that would send healthy food to their doorstep twice a day. That's when they noticed a gap in the market. The existing companies in the sector were experimenting with multiple cuisines and different offerings, not offering a warm, home-cooked meal.



In 2024, Diya and Adithya started Wellfed with an initial investment of Rs 15 lakh. Most of the money came from their savings.



“Our initial team consisted of just six people, including us. We had a nutritionist on board who helped with designing the meals and fixing the macros. We had one cook, one steward, and one delivery person. Hiring was a nightmare initially, but we managed it somehow,” Adithya Natarajan told Startup Pedia.



For the first six months, Divya and Adithya focused on establishing the preparation processes and operational consistency. They also made their venture more sustainable by sending the food in reusable lunch containers with a steel lining.



Also Read: Crunchy Meets Digestive: This Delhi Accountant Is Serving Samosas Infused With Ayurvedic Herbs



The Business Today



Wellfed works as a Bengaluru-based meal subscription startup that serves protein-packed meals. The focus is on Indian cuisine. Each meal features protein sources such as tofu, low-fat paneer, soya and chicken.



The meal subscription startup offers a three-day trial period where each meal is priced at Rs 289. Delivery is free. In a monthly subscription, each meal costs Rs 269.



The venture has delivered more than 55,000 meals to over 1,500 unique customers. In 2026, Adithya and Diya recorded Rs 56 lakh in revenue through the end of September.



Also Read: Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Bodhi Tree Systems Partner To Build Global Indian Ethnic Food Champion

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