Crunchy Meets Digestive: This Delhi Accountant Is Serving Samosas Infused With Ayurvedic Herbs

The samosa is a familiar favourite across India, whether as an evening snack with tea, a quick bite at work or something to serve unexpected guests. But its usual combination of a maida covering and potato filling often puts it under scrutiny for its nutritional value. A Delhi resident has now tried giving the popular snack a different twist by adding traditional herbs to the recipe.

Sujit Kumar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi and a self-confessed samosa lover, has come up with what he calls the Ayurvedic Samosa. His version includes traditional herbal powders, which he believes can aid digestion and support overall health.

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The idea behind Kumar's experiment was to give the traditional samosa a different nutritional profile. He began by looking at how its outer covering is prepared, noting that conventional dough usually contains little beyond salt and ajwain.

His revised version includes four additional ingredients: crushed cloves, curry leaves, carom seeds and dried fenugreek leaves. These are mixed into the dough during preparation.

The changes extend to the stuffing, which includes two herbal formulations associated with traditional Ayurvedic practices. One is Lavanbhaskar Churna, commonly used in Ayurveda for digestive complaints such as acidity and indigestion.

The other is Jatamansi Churna, an ingredient traditionally associated with relaxation and better sleep. The samosas are served in pairs, accompanied by a specially prepared garlic and tomato chutney intended to complement the meal.

The Ayurvedic Samosa is available for Rs 20 per plate, making it an inexpensive alternative for those curious to try the unusual recipe. Kumar's stall can be found at U-74, Laxmi Nagar, Upadhyay Block, Shakarpur, New Delhi, close to Gate No. 2 of the Metro station.

The preparation has also attracted discussion on social media, with some users pointing out that the snack still contains refined flour (maida) and potatoes and is deep-fried.

These factors mean it cannot be regarded as a healthy food in the conventional sense. The herbal additions may give the recipe a different nutritional character, but claims of improved digestion would need scientific evidence.

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