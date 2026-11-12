Saif Ali Khan's Ghee Craze Takes Over Q-Commerce: Search 'Saif Ka Ghee' To See What Happens

Saif Ali Khan's reaction to winning a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee on Kaun Banega Crorepati has turned into an internet trend, with the joke now making its way to quick commerce platforms.

What started as a light-hearted moment on the show has caught the attention of social media users and brands alike. The phrase 'Saif Ka Ghee' has since become a talking point online, with the actor's free ghee supply providing fresh material for memes and brand promotions.

The buzz started after Saif Ali Khan appeared on the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Akshay Kumar to promote their film Haiwaan. During the episode, host Amitabh Bachchan announced that the contestants would receive a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee for answering the tenth question correctly.

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Saif's enthusiastic response to the announcement quickly caught viewers' attention. The actor reportedly said, "This is it; this is why I came," prompting memes and jokes about his apparent excitement over ghee.

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The conversation gained further momentum when Saif appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the appearance, the actor jokingly clarified that he had still not received the promised ghee.

"I just want to clear one thing. I haven't even received the ghee yet," he said, adding that his cheque had also not arrived. His remarks triggered another wave of social media reactions, with users tagging Gowardhan and demanding that the brand fulfil its promise.

An Instagram account, reportedly named @gheeonsaifside, also emerged as part of the online campaign. Social media users began using the phrase "Saifu Ko Ghee Do", while an online petition calling for the actor to receive his promised supply also attracted attention.

The Gowardhan Ghee x Saif Collaboration

After days of online memes, Saif appeared to have received his long-awaited ghee supply. On October 24, the actor shared a promotional video on his newly launched Instagram account, (@saifalikhanpataudi), featuring the Gowardhan Ghee products.

In the video, Saif reads comments from an Instagram Live session, with fans repeatedly asking him about the promised ghee. He initially attempts to steer the conversation elsewhere but eventually reveals a large collection of ghee boxes stacked behind him.

The video was captioned, "This is the moment we've all been waiting for...a lifetime supply!!!"

NDTV Food reported that the video appeared to mark the end of the actor's much-discussed wait for the promised supply. The development also established a commercial association between Saif and the brand.

Quick Commerce and 'Saif Ka Ghee'

Saif Ali Khan's viral ghee moment has also found an interesting connection with online shopping platforms. Now searching for the phrase "Saif ka ghee" on quick-commerce apps like, Blinkit and Zepto, brings up multiple listings of Gowardhan Pure Cow Ghee.

The search results have added another layer to the internet conversation surrounding Saif's much-discussed love for ghee. The phrase "Saif Ka Ghee" has become a recognisable reference to the actor's viral television moment, encouraging consumers to look up the product online.

Zomato Capitalises On the Ghee Craze

The popularity of the ghee-related memes also caught the attention of food delivery platform Zomato. On October 27, the company shared pictures of its delivery partners carrying bags featuring humorous references to Saif's viral KBC moment.

Some of the slogans printed on the bags included "Extra ghee just to be Saif", "Drive on the Saif side", "Starring Saunf Ali Khan" and "From the House of Pakodi". Zomato captioned the photographs, "Better Saif than sorry."

Gowardhan Ghee also joined the conversation, replying to the post with, "We see you're riding on the trend, saifly."

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