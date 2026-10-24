'I Haven't Even Received The Ghee': The Saif Ali Khan Joke That Became A Brand Deal

Saif Ali Khan wanted two years' worth of ghee. Gowardhan ended up with something harder to secure: an audience demanding that a celebrity receive its product.

What began with his delighted reaction on Kaun Banega Crorepati grew into a running joke, a missing-prize saga and finally a collaboration. The interesting part is how the audience changed roles along the way. People watching a brand promotion became people asking for its next instalment.

The Product Became The Punchline

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When Amitabh Bachchan explained that a correct answer would unlock a two-year supply of Gowardhan ghee, Saif responded: “This is it; this is why I came.” Akshay Kumar's laughter completed the scene.

The humour needed little explanation. On a show built around winning crores, a wealthy film star appeared most excited about securing a household staple.

That gave the product a role beyond being a prize mentioned by the host. Ghee became the reason to share the clip. Each retelling carried the product along because removing it would destroy the joke.

Calling this an entirely "unsponsored ad", however, misses the commercial foundation. Parag Milk Foods' investor material already identifies a KBC television and digital alliance. The brand had an established place on the programme; Saif's reaction gave that placement a life beyond the broadcast.

The Missing Ghee Kept The Story Alive

A funny television clip can disappear within days. Saif's subsequent complaint supplied a reason to revisit this one.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, he said he still had not received the ghee, joking that his cheque had not arrived either. Suddenly, the story had unfinished business.

Saifu ko ghee do gave viewers something to participate in. They could tag Gowardhan, demand delivery and return to see whether the actor had received his prize. The brand became a character that could answer back.

Gowardhan's responses, including the suggestion that Saif follow its account, extended that exchange. The apparent delivery gap became material for another round of comments.

A Collaboration With An Audience Already Waiting

The eventual video, revealing boxes of Gowardhan ghee and promising a “lifetime supply”, offered a payoff to the running joke.

By then, the audience had effectively supplied the brief: get Saif his ghee and let everyone watch. The collaboration could build on a familiar story without spending its opening seconds explaining why the actor and the product belonged together.

There is still a distinction between attention and business results. The posts and comments alone cannot establish additional sales, repeat purchases or whether Gowardhan displaced another brand in shoppers' baskets.

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