Haiwaan OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Thriller?

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan is set to make its way to OTT this week after its theatrical run.

Haiwaan Plot

The story follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired man who works as the maintenance manager of an upscale residential society in Mumbai. Despite being unable to see, Shyam has sharp hearing, smell and spatial awareness, along with martial arts skills. He is a kind-hearted person who is also busy supporting his family and helping with his sister Shraddha's upcoming marriage.

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His life takes an unexpected turn when he gets involved in a case connected to retired Chief Justice Pradhan and Parshuram Gokhale. Their troubled past brings a new threat, putting Pradhan and his family in danger. Shyam is given the responsibility of protecting Nandini, Pradhan's daughter, who is staying at a missionary school in Dehradun.

As the situation becomes more serious, Shyam finds himself caught between protecting Nandini and proving his innocence. Inspector Varsha Joshi and Senior Inspector Ashok Shinde investigate the case, while Shyam uses his heightened senses to understand the people around him and stay one step ahead of the danger. The film follows his efforts to protect Nandini and uncover the truth behind the case.

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Cast And Crew

Akshay Kumar plays Parshuram Gokhale, while Saif Ali Khan portrays Shyam Rane. Shriya Pilgaonkar plays Naina and Saiyami Kher appears as Inspector Varsha Joshi. Boman Irani essays Judge Pradhan.

The supporting cast includes Rajpal Yadav as Chandu, Asrani as Hussain, Sharib Hashmi as Senior Inspector Ashok Shinde, Rajesh Sharma as SP Rohit Vardhan and Manoj Joshi as Pandurang. Pahal Chaudhary plays Nandini.

Priyadarshan has directed the film and shares screenplay credits with Rohan Shankar and Abilash Nair. Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn have produced it under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

The film also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after Tashan (2008). Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance, while Haiwaan is Asrani's final film appearance.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection

Haiwaan had a slow run at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15.08 crore worldwide in 19 days. Its India gross stood at Rs 11.83 crore, including Rs 9.92 crore net, while the overseas collection was Rs 3.25 crore.

OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform

Haiwaan will stream on the SonyLIV app and website on Friday. The film originally released in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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Watch The Trailer Here

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