OTT Releases This Week: Haiwaan, Campus Drivers, Black Doves, North of North — Here's What To Watch

The first week of November is here, and OTT platforms have lined up several new movies and web series for viewers. From Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Haiwaan to the second seasons of Black Doves and North of North, the week brings a mix of thrillers, romantic dramas and comedies.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Apple TV are among the platforms releasing new titles this week.

Here's a look at the movies and series releasing on OTT platforms this week

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Campus Drivers (Amazon Prime Video)

Campus Drivers is a new teen drama series adapted from the bestselling novels by French author C.S. Quill, Campus Drivers. It follows the romance between heartbroken college student Lois and charismatic ladies' man Lane.

Streaming from November 6.

The Greatest (Amazon Prime)

The Greatest is an eight-episode biographical television drama series on Prime Video that explores the early life and rise of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Streaming from November 4.

Black Doves Season 2 (Netflix)

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for the second season of the British spy thriller Black Doves. The new episodes follow Helen Webb as she continues to hide her secret profession from her husband, who is preparing to become the next Prime Minister. The season explores the challenges of running a covert network while navigating the political spotlight.

Streaming from November 5.

North of North Season 2 (Netflix)

The Canadian comedy series North of North returns for its second season, taking viewers back to the Arctic community of Ice Cove. The story follows Siaja, an ambitious young Inuk mother, as she tries to prove her capabilities at work while managing her personal life.

Streaming from November 5.

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One Year To Live, Buy A Man (Netflix)

Based on a popular webcomic, One Year To Live, Buy A Man is a Japanese romantic drama about a young woman diagnosed with a terminal illness and given only a year to live. She decides to spend her remaining savings supporting a struggling aspiring actor in exchange for his company. However, their arrangement gradually develops into a genuine emotional connection.

Streaming from November 5.

Haiwaan (SonyLIV)

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is a thriller and an official remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as a blind caretaker who discovers a dead body and becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation. He must use his heightened senses to identify the real killer, played by Akshay Kumar, and prove his innocence.

Streaming from November 6.

Possible Love (Netflix)

South Korean drama follows two married couples whose lives intersect during a film project. The story revolves around a laid-off worker and his wife, alongside a documentary filmmaker and her husband, as their contrasting perspectives and hidden desires come to the surface.

Streaming from November 6.

Under Siege (Netflix)

Under Siege is an eight-part Colombian series based on the 1985 takeover of Colombia's Palace of Justice by the M-19 guerrilla group. The series revisits the November 6 attack, during which more than 300 people, including Supreme Court justices, were taken hostage. It also follows the military operation to regain control of the building and the legal battles pursued by the victims' families.

Streaming from November 6.

Dilwali Diwali (Netflix)

Dilwali Diwali is a family drama that follows a son whose homecoming during Diwali makes him realise that upgrading a house does not necessarily make it feel like home. Directed by Ritesh Menon, the film stars Mihir Ahuja as Ansh Sikka, alongside Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar.

Streaming from November 5.

Blind Game (ZEE5)

Blind Game is a Hindi suspense thriller starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani. The film follows an IPS officer who gets drawn into a series of suspicious events involving a group of friends and a missing sum of Rs 5 crore. Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, the film promises a suspense-filled story.

Streaming from November 4.

A Dog's Perfect Christmas (Netflix)

A Dog's Perfect Christmas is a family film starring Dennis Quaid. The story follows a family whose holiday celebrations begin to fall apart until a stray puppy arrives and brings the family members together.

Streaming from November 4.

Stick Season 2 (Apple TV)

Owen Wilson returns as former professional golfer Pryce Cahill in the second season of the sports comedy series Stick. The series also stars Marc Maron, Rhea Seehorn and Judy Greer. The new season follows Pryce and his teenage golfing prodigy Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) as they navigate the competitive amateur golf circuit.

Streaming from November 4.

Minions And Monsters (JioHotstar)

The Minions are back with another animated adventure. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Patrick Delage, Minions And Monsters follows the familiar yellow characters as they turn seemingly simple situations into a series of chaotic events.

Streaming from November 2.

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