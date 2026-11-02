Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth Starrer Sees 15.5% Jump, Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

Jailer 2 has completed two weeks in theatres and entered its third week with a successful box-office run. The Rajinikanth-starrer saw a 15.5% rise in collections on its third Sunday.

Here's a look at its Day 18 box office performance.

Day 18 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 earned Rs 11.20 crore net from 8,906 shows on Day 18, taking its total India net collection to Rs 456.30 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 533.75 crore.

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The film collected Rs 3 crore overseas on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 273.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 807.25 crore.

Occupancy And Footfall

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 25.9% across 8,906 shows on Day 18. The film's total footfalls across India have reached approximately 3.08 crore.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 18 earnings, collecting Rs 8 crore net.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1.75 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 1 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 45 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's state-wise earnings on Day 18, with Rs 6.25 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 2.20 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 1.10 crore.

Kerala brought in Rs 1.45 crore, and the remaining Indian markets added another Rs 2 crore. The total tracked state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 13 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17 and Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18. This takes its third-week collection so far to Rs 26.40 crore.

About The Film

Released in theatres on October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajnikanth in the lead role.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

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