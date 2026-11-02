Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 3: Venkatesh Film Sees Steady Growth, Surpasses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK 47) continued its steady run at the box office over its opening weekend.

The Telugu family entertainer witnessed a rise in collections for the third consecutive day, with Sunday recording its highest single-day earnings so far. The film has also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 collected Rs 11.25 crore net in India on Day 3 across 3,273 shows, marking an 8.2% increase from Saturday's Rs 10.40 crore.

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With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 31.40 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 36.85 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2.75 crore on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 14.10 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 50.95 crore.

Audience Count

The film sold an estimated 7.52 lakh tickets on Day 3, taking its total footfalls to over 21.10 lakh.

State-Wise Box Office Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the largest share of the film's Day 3 domestic earnings, recording a combined gross collection of Rs 10.75 crore.

Karnataka followed with Rs 1.75 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 40 lakh. The film earned Rs 33 lakh from the rest of India and Rs 2 lakh from Kerala, taking its total domestic gross for the day to Rs 13.25 crore.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 opened with Rs 9.75 crore net in India on its first day, Friday. The film witnessed a 6.7% increase on Saturday, collecting Rs 10.40 crore.

Its earnings continued to grow on Sunday, with the film recording Rs 11.25 crore net on Day 3, marking an 8.2% jump compared to the previous day.

About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy, drama and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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