Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore In India Gross

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer continued its box office run in the second week, recording a rise in collections over the weekend.

The spy comedy recorded an 8.7% jump in collections on its second Sunday, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India gross and the Rs 60 crore in worldwide.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 4.35 crore net in India across 5,114 shows on Day 10. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 42.10 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 50.25 crore, according to estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 75 lakh on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 11.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 61.50 crore.

Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 1.46 lakh tickets were sold for Udta Teer on Day 10, taking its total footfalls to over 21.32 lakh.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1. Its collections increased to Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 19.55 crore.

The film collected Rs 3.20 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5. Its earnings dropped to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 30.90 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 2.85 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4 crore on Day 9. It then recorded Rs 4.35 crore on Day 10, taking its total India net collection to Rs 42.10 crore.

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About The Film

Udta Teer is a Hindi spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik. Set in a world of secrets and espionage, the film follows a spy whose unexpected actions turn a high-stakes mission into a series of comic situations.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Prammod Sanghi and Salim Siddiqui.

The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Harshvir Oberai and Sunil Patel have handled the cinematography. Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor.

Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. The Hindi film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 17 minutes.

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