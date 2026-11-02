Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Nears Rs 60 Crore In Pre-Release Ticket Sales

Bookings for Namit Malhotra's Ramayana are pouring in as the big-budget epic has attracted significant advance sales nationwide, with Hindi markets once again leading the way ahead of the release.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has grossed Rs 58.14 crore in advance bookings across India so far, including block seats, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Without block seats, the figure is Rs 47.08 crore.

Around 13.92 lakh tickets have been booked so far, or 11.16 lakh if block seats are left out. These are spread across 24,548 shows in 438 cities. Demand is strong in pockets. The film has 62 housefull shows, of which 12 are fully sold, the report added.

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Sunday alone added a good chunk. Since the 6 AM cut-off, Ramayana has booked Rs 6.19 crore, or Rs 5.78 crore without block seats. The Hindi version remains the biggest draw. Bookings for the Kannada and Telugu versions are also growing.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027.

The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

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