Bihar Board Exams 2027: Students Who Fail Or Miss Sent-Up Tests Will Not Get Admit Cards, Warns BSEB

Students preparing for the Bihar Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations in 2027 must clear their sent-up examinations to be eligible for the annual board exams. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made it clear that students who fail these preliminary tests or remain absent will not be issued admit cards for the final examinations, according to reports.

The warning comes as the board announced the sent-up examination schedule for Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) students. The tests will be conducted in November 2026, giving schools an opportunity to assess students' preparation before the annual board examination.

According to the schedule, the Intermediate sent-up theory examinations will be held from November 19 to November 28, 2026. Class 10 students will appear for their sent-up examination between November 23 and November 27.

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The board has announced separate dates for practical examinations as intermediate practical assessments are scheduled from November 30 to December 2, while class 10 practical examinations will take place on November 28.

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Sent-up examinations are important in Bihar Board's examination process, as students need to qualify to receive their final board examination admit cards. Merely completing registration for the 2027 examinations will not be sufficient for regular students who fail to meet this requirement.

However, the board has provided exemptions for certain categories of candidates. Students appearing under the ex-student, compartmental and improvement categories will not be required to take the sent-up exam. The mandatory qualification requirement applies to regular students appearing for the annual exam.

For Intermediate students, the examination will cover subjects like Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams. The schedule includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Political Science, Geography, Economics and other subjects.

The Intermediate examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session will held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The first Intermediate examination is scheduled for November 19, on subjects like Physics, Philosophy, Entrepreneurship and Foundation Course. The second shift will include subjects including Political Science, Accountancy, Chemistry and vocational trade papers.

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On November 20, students will appear for subjects such as Mathematics, Geography, Biology and Business Studies, depending on their respective streams.

Language examinations, including English, Hindi and other selected languages, have been scheduled on November 21 and November 23. Additional subjects and vocational papers will be conducted on subsequent examination dates.

Class 10 students will take their theory examinations over five days, beginning November 23. Their practical assessments will follow immediately after the theory examinations conclude.

With the board linking sent-up examination performance directly to admit card eligibility, students have been advised to take the tests and ensure they attend all required papers.

Candidates can visit the Bihar Board's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, for examination-related announcements and updates. They should also remain in contact with their schools for instructions regarding the sent-up examinations.

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