UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Admit Card Out; Exam On November 3, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has released admit cards for the UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026. Candidates registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in, using their One-Time Registration (OTR) ID and password.

The examination is scheduled for November 3, 2026, at designated centres across six divisional headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. With the examination approaching, candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carefully read the instructions issued by the commission.

To access the hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official UPESSC website and find the link for the Special TET 2026 admit card on the homepage. After opening the link, they must enter their OTR ID and password. Once the login details are submitted, the admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates should download the document and take a clear printout to carry on examination day.

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After downloading the admit card, applicants should check important information such as their name, photograph, examination centre address, reporting time and other personal details. Any errors should be brought to the attention of the examination authorities before November 3 to avoid difficulties at the centre.

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Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination venue. A digital copy displayed on a mobile phone will not be accepted for entry into the examination hall.

Along with the hall ticket, applicants should bring a valid government-issued photo identity document, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter ID card. Candidates have also been advised to carry a passport-size photograph for identity verification.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, calculators and Bluetooth-enabled gadgets, are prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates should avoid bringing restricted items to the venue, as doing so could lead to difficulties during security checks.

Applicants have been advised to arrive at their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled examination time.

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Candidates should also carefully review the instructions printed on their admit cards, as these may contain additional rules relating to reporting time, permitted items and examination procedures.

With the UP Special TET 2026 scheduled for November 3, applicants should complete their admit card download and verify their examination details well before the test.

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