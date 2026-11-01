Teachers Eligibility Test underway In Jharkhand At Over 980 Centres Amid Tight Security

The Jharkhand Teachers Eligibility Test (JTET) got underway on Sunday amid tight security arrangements at 986 centres across the state, officials said. Candidates traveling to appear for the exam faced severe hardship on after train delays threatened their examination plans across the state. Frustrated aspirants staged a protest on the railway tracks. Their anger over the multi-hour delay ultimately halted regional train operations.

Thousands of applicants commute across Jharkhand to take the exam which was last held ten years ago. The Railways failed to run trains on schedule, which left many candidates struggling to reach their test centers on time.

Despite spending months preparing for the exam, applicants feared the transport delay would ruin their hard work. Agitated students blocked track signals in protest. They demanded that railway authorities strictly ensure prompt train schedules for examination days.

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Nonetheless, over 5.65 lakh candidates were likely to appear for the examination. The Jharkhand Academic Council is conducting the test to accelerate recruitment for nearly 39,000 vacant teaching posts in government primary and upper primary schools.

"The examination is scheduled to be held in two sittings. The first round will include candidates for primary schools (9.45 am to noon), while those for upper primary schools are in the second sitting (2 pm-4.30 pm)," a senior official of the council told PTI.

In Ranchi, prohibitory orders were imposed within a 200-metre radius of 101 examination centres. The orders will remain in force till 7.30 pm on Sunday, City SP Paras Rana was quoted as saying.

"Strict legal action will be taken under the Jharkhand Competitive Examination Act, 2023, against anyone engaging in or facilitating malpractice, as well as against personnel who fail to discharge their duties during the examination hours," he said.

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