Cult Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishwak Sen's Film Sees Weekend Boost

Vishwak Sen's Cult witnessed an uptick in box office collections on Saturday, Day 2 of its theatrical run. The Telugu thriller recorded a 21.1% increase in collections compared with its opening-day earnings, collecting Rs 1.15 crore net in India.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Cult collected Rs 1.15 crore net in India on Day 2 across 1,211 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 2.10 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 2.45 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Day 2 collection of Rs 1.15 crore marks a 21.1% increase from the film's opening-day net collection of Rs 95 lakh.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 12 lakh in gross collections on Day 2. Its total worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 2.90 crore.

ALSO READ: Cult Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishwak Sen's Thriller Opens On A Moderate Note, Mints This Amount

Occupancy

Cult Telugu 2D had an overall occupancy of 24.27% on Day 2. The morning shows had an occupancy of 15.09% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 22.36%. Meanwhile, evening shows recorded occupancy of 24.55%, according to Sacnilk. The night show recorded the highest occupancy at 34.73%.

State-Wise Box Office Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the largest share of the film's Day 2 earnings, with a combined gross of Rs 1.25 crore, accounting for around 92.6% of its domestic collection.

Karnataka followed with Rs 7 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 2 lakh. The remaining Indian markets added Rs 1 lakh.

Advance Booking Shows Growth

Cult Day 3 on November 1, Sunday advance sales stood at Rs 1.04 crore in bookings from 83,420 tickets across 1,252 shows. The advance bookings recorded Rs 80.67 lakh without block seats, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Hyderabad remains the top city at Rs 34.40 lakh in advance booking.

Day-Wise Collection

Cult opened with Rs 95.25 on Day 1. On Day 2 the film collected Rs 1.15 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Vishwak Sen, Cult is a Telugu psychological thriller that follows three young adults who attend an exclusive birthday party hosted by Elvin, the son of Goa's Home Minister, at a nightclub called Cult. However, the celebrations take a terrifying turn when a masked killer locks down the venue and forces the guests to participate in a series of deadly survival games.

The film stars Vishwak Sen, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Tarak Ponnappa and Murali Sharma. Cult was released in theatres on October 30, 2026. It has a runtime of approximately two hours and 32 minutes.

ALSO READ: Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Deverakonda Film Recovers, Worldwide Gross Nears Rs 80 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.