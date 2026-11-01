Eicher Motors Arm Logs 35% Jump In October Sales On Strong Domestic Business. Check Details

Eicher Motors' commercial vehicle subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 34.9% year-on-year increase in total sales in the month of October, according to an exchange filing by Eicher Motors.

The company sold 10,861 vehicles during the month, compared with 8,050 units in October 2025. The growth was primarily driven by domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses, alongside a sharp increase in heavy duty truck and bus exports.

Domestic Truck Sales Drive Growth

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Domestic sales of Eicher trucks and buses increased 36.9% to 9,676 units in October 2026 compared with 7,070 units in October 2025, according to the exchange filing.

Small commercial vehicle and light medium duty (SCV/LMD) truck sales, covering vehicles below 18.5 tonnes, rose 42.7% to 6,053 units from 4,241 units a year earlier.

Heavy duty truck sales, covering vehicles weighing 18.5 tonnes and above, increased 44.9% to 2,719 units, compared with 1,876 units in October 2025.

However, the bus segment witnessed a mixed performance, with light medium duty bus sales declining 1.9% to 826 units and heavy duty bus sales falling 29.7% to 78 units, the filing states.

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Exports Rise 30%

VECV's total exports increased 30% year-on-year to 911 units in October 2026, compared with 701 units in the the corresponding month last year.

Heavy duty vehicle exports recorded the strongest growth, surging 151.3% to 196 units from 78 units last year.

Bus exports also registered an increase of 85.6% to 401 units, compared with 216 units a year earlier.

However, exports of SCV and LMD vehicles declines 22.9% to 314 units from 401 units in October 2025.

Cumulative Sales

VECV's cumulative sales during April-October 2026 increased to 23.6% to 63,746 units as compared to 51,561 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Eicher Trucks and Buses recorded a cumulative sales of 62,157 units, registering 23.9% growth over 50,160 units in April-October 2025.

Domestic sales increased 25.7% to 58,081 units, while exports rose 2.9% to 4,076 units during the seven month period.

Volvo Trucks and Buses recorded a cumulative sales of 1,589 units, marking a 13.4% increase over 1,401 units in the corresponding period last year.

Overall, the October figures indicate broad based growth in VECV's commercial vehicle business, with domestic truck sales and heavy-duty vehicle exports emerging as key contributors to the monthly performance.

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