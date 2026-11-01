Mumbai City FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Mumbai City FC will take on Sporting Club Delhi in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, November 1.
The Islanders will be playing their first home match of the season and will be keen to register their first win after three games. Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after a difficult start to the campaign.
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Mumbai City FC are currently ninth in the ISL 2026-27 points table, with two points from three matches.
Sporting Club Delhi are 11th, having collected one point from their opening three games. The Islanders have drawn their last two matches, while Sporting Club Delhi are coming off a 1-1 draw against FC Goa.
Mumbai City FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Match Date & Time
The Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Sunday, November 1. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.
Mumbai City FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Venue
The ISL 2026-27 match between Mumbai City FC and Sporting Club Delhi will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.
Mumbai never gives up 💪 Watch #MGISL13 live on YouTube and SonyLIV 📺 #MCFCSCD #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/cLiTOHGwQM— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 30, 2026
Mumbai City FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Telecast
The live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
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Mumbai City FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.
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