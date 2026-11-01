Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 37: Kannada Sleeper Hit's Earnings Jump Over 60%

More than five weeks in, Premada Oorali is still pulling audiences to theatres. The Kannada village drama, which arrived in September with no big star and barely any pre-release buzz, saw a strong jump in business on its sixth Saturday.

The film earned Rs 1.35 crore net on Day 37 from 747 shows, according to Sacnilk. That's 58.8 percent higher than Friday's Rs 85 lakh. Its gross for the day stood at Rs 1.58 crore, and overall occupancy rose to 29 percent.

Premada Oorali's India net total has now reached Rs 108.92 crore, with the gross at Rs 127.32 crore. In its sixth week so far, the film has made Rs 2.20 crore.

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Friday was flat. On Day 36, the film made Rs 85 lakh net and Rs 1 crore gross from 708 shows, at 20 percent occupancy. That was unchanged from the previous day.

Occupancy Across Region

Kannada 2D shows were 32.52 percent full on Saturday. Mornings were slow at 12.25 percent, but things picked up from the afternoon (31.83 percent). Evening and night shows were the busiest, at 37.08 percent and 37.42 percent.

Bengaluru ran the most shows by far, 305, at 24.8 percent occupancy. Its night shows did best, at 32 percent. Mysuru had a better day overall, with 29.8 percent across 47 shows. Afternoon shows there were 41 percent full. Hubballi recorded 21.3 percent from 37 shows.

Kalaburagi and Mangaluru both came in at 16.5 percent, from 31 and 23 shows. In Mangaluru, night shows did much better than the rest of the day, at 26 percent.

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About The Film

Premada Oorali is a romantic family drama set in a village. It explores love, family bonds and the gap between generations. At its centre is a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to find her place there. Alongside, a father and son work through problems of their own.

Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda are part of the cast. Rajkanth SK handled cinematography, Sunaad Gowtham composed the music and Harshith Prabhu edited the film. It runs 2 hours 35 minutes and carries a UA certificate from the CBFC. Its OTT release is listed as not available.

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