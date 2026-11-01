Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Gets Boost In Fifth Week

A month into its run, Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion still has some fight left. The crime thriller saw a clear jump in business on its fifth Saturday.
The film made Rs 1.6 crore net on Day 30 from 3,030 shows, according to Sacnilk. That's 60 percent more than Friday's Rs 1 crore. The day's gross came to Rs 1.92 crore, and overall occupancy was 13 percent, up from 9 percent on Friday. This takes its India net total to Rs 375.6 crore. The India gross now stands at Rs 449.8 crore.
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Around 79,067 tickets were sold on Saturday. Over the full run, ticket sales have crossed an estimated 1.63 crore.
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Day 29 Collection
Friday was quieter. On Day 29, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 1 crore net and Rs 1.20 crore gross from 2,987 shows. Occupancy was 9 percent. Still, that was an 11.1 percent rise over the previous day.
Occupancy Across Region
Across 12 tracked regions, Hindi 2D shows averaged 17.4 percent occupancy on Saturday. Bengaluru (49 percent) and Hyderabad (32.3 percent) were the strongest. NCR had the most shows by a distance, 345, but only 11 percent of seats were filled. Mumbai did better at 20 percent across 201 shows, and its night shows reached 28 percent.
Pune led the five regions listed, at 22.3 percent from 140 shows, with night shows at 32 percent. Ahmedabad came in at 13.5 percent from 187 shows. Surat was the weakest at 9 percent from 98 shows.
Mornings were slow everywhere. Surat's morning shows were just 2 percent full.
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About The Film
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam series. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, who escaped the law years ago but now faces a new investigation and a fresh push for revenge. Meera Deshmukh is back too. This time she wants revenge, not justice. A powerful new Crime Branch officer, meanwhile, starts testing Vijay's alibis.
Abhishek Pathak has directed the film, with Panorama Studios and Star Studios producing. The cast also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film runs 2 hours 30 minutes and is rated UA16+. Its OTT release is listed as not available.
ALSO READ | READ | Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Stays Steady In Fourth Week
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