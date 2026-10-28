Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Stays Steady In Fourth Week

Drishyam: The Conclusion is still raking in good earnings at the box office, collecting Rs 1.25-crore net across 3,208 shows on Tuesday.

That is a small rise from the Rs 1.05 crore it made on Monday. The film is in its fourth week, and the week so far stands at Rs 9.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Its India net total is now Rs 371.20 crore, and the India gross is Rs 444.60 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.25 crore on Day 26, taking its overseas gross to Rs 131.75 crore. The worldwide gross is Rs 576.35 crore, the report added.

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Occupancy Across Cities

Hindi 2D shows ran at 19.79% overall on Day 26. Night shows did best at 33.25%, followed by evening at 20.17%, afternoon at 16.75% and morning at 9%.

Jaipur led the major regions at 31.8%, ahead of Mumbai at 27.8% and Kolkata at 24.8%. The National Capital Region had the most shows at 398, with 18.3% occupancy. Mumbai had 224 shows. Pune recorded 23.5% across 145 shows and Ahmedabad 19.5% across 175. Surat managed 16.3% across 117 shows, while Chandigarh was weakest at 8.8% across 57.

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How The Run Has Gone

The film opened on Friday, October 2, with Rs 62 crore. It followed with Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3. Day 4, a Monday, fell sharply to Rs 21 crore.

The first week added up to Rs 245.50 crore. The second week brought in Rs 87.50 crore, helped by Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday, Day 9, and Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday, Day 10. The third week was Rs 28.85 crore.

Daily numbers have stayed between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore in the fourth week. Day 24, a Sunday, was the best of the week so far at Rs 3 crore.

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About The Film

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam series. Years after escaping the law, Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, faces a fresh push for revenge and a new investigation. Meera Deshmukh returns, looking for revenge and not justice, and a powerful new Crime Branch officer tests Vijay's alibis.

Abhishek Pathak directed the film, which was produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studios. The cast includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat. It runs 2 hours 30 minutes with a UA16+ rating, and its OTT release is listed as not available.

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