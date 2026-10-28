Meesho Q2 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 132 Crore; Revenue Jumps 34%

Meesho reported a significant improvement in its September-quarter performance, with consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 132 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 411 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue surged 34.4% year-on-year to Rs 4,132 crore, compared with Rs 3,074 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting continued growth in its e-commerce marketplace business.

The company's EBITDA loss also narrowed substantially to Rs 229 crore from Rs 456 crore a year earlier, indicating an improvement in operating performance as revenue expanded.

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Marketplace Revenue Drives Growth

Meesho's total segment revenue reached Rs 4,132 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 3,074 crore in the year-ago period. Its marketplace business remained the primary contributor, generating revenue of approximately Rs 4,120 crore, compared with Rs 3,071 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from new initiatives increased to Rs 11.7 crore from Rs 2.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, although it remained a small part of the company's overall business.

For the six months ended September 2026, Meesho's total segment revenue rose to Rs 7,844 crore from Rs 5,578 crore in the same period last year, highlighting sustained growth in its operations.

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Losses Narrow Despite Continued Investment

Meesho's loss before tax stood at Rs 123 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 330 crore in the year-ago quarter. The improvement came alongside lower segment losses and a reduction in exceptional costs compared with the previous year.

The company continued to report losses across its marketplace and new initiatives segments, reflecting ongoing operating expenses and investments in its business.

Meesho's performance will remain closely linked to its ability to sustain revenue growth while improving operational efficiency and controlling costs. The narrowing of its net and EBITDA losses marks progress towards better financial performance, although consistent profitability remains a key milestone.

Meesho Share Price Today

Meesho shares closed at Rs 226.50 on October 28, up Rs 2.92, or 1.31%, from the previous close of Rs 223.58. The stock opened at Rs 223.28 and touched an intraday high of Rs 228.42 and a low of Rs 221.

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